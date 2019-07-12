UrduPoint.com
Law College To Become Operational In 2019: VC NFC University

Law college to become operational in 2019: VC NFC University

The NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology (NFC-IET) is going to make operational its law college in 2019 on self-help basis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology (NFC-IET) is going to make operational its law college in 2019 on self-help basis.

Moreover, the NFC-IET has also on its development agenda a 500-bed teaching hospital (medical college) and ground work for the project would begin next year, said Vice Chancellor NFC-IET Prof Dr Akhtar Ali Kalru while talking to the media here on Friday.

He said the NFC-IET was also going to introduce BS Criminology and BS Fashion Design in the on-going year, adding that the institution introduced 18 new programmes during the last six years.

The VC said that the first three position holders of every programme get merit scholarships while 107 others get need-based scholarships.

A sum of Rs 5.7 million is spent on payment of scholarships every year, he assws.

