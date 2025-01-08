Lecture On 'Importance Of Commerce' Held At Degree College, Sanghar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:06 PM
Lecture on the topic of "Importance of Commerce" was organized at the Government Boys Degree College, Sanghar, where Federation of Commerce expert and renowned trader, Master Sher Muhammad, shared his insights. The event witnessed a large attendance of students, teachers, and local traders
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Lecture on the topic of "Importance of Commerce" was organized at the Government Boys Degree College, Sanghar, where Federation of Commerce expert and renowned trader, Master Sher Muhammad, shared his insights. The event witnessed a large attendance of students, teachers, and local traders.
Addressing the ceremony Master Sher Muhammad emphasized that commerce is the backbone of any nation's economy. He discussed the history of trade, its benefits, and the role of modern digital trading methods in today’s world. He encouraged students to focus on acquiring modern knowledge, particularly in the use of computers and mobile technology, as these tools have transformed trading into a highly profitable venture.
He advised students to enhance their entrepreneurial skills alongside their education to become successful traders in the future. During the interactive session, students asked various questions about business strategies, which were addressed in detail by Master Sher Muhammad.
At the conclusion of the lecture, Professor Nawaz Kunbhar, Mehboob Theem, and other participants thanked Master Sher Muhammad for his valuable insights. They expressed hope that similar programs would be organized in the future to provide young individuals with opportunities to contribute to economic growth and stability, ultimately helping control inflation and strengthening the national economy.
Recent Stories
Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'
'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news with ..
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism
Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes
Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13
Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder
More Stories From Education
-
Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar4 minutes ago
-
SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare3 hours ago
-
NUML signs MoU with Hunerkada to foster 'Arts and Design Education'3 hours ago
-
384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship2 days ago
-
50 per cent fee concession announced for students applying for result scrutiny2 days ago
-
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorrow2 days ago
-
Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) signs MoU5 days ago
-
AIOU inks MoU with Rural Development Foundation6 days ago
-
COMSTECH to launch its Expert Service Program for technological cooperation in OIC countries6 days ago
-
Sindh government strives hard to improve education in Sindh: Minister8 days ago
-
DC reaffirms to promote education system in Jhang8 days ago
-
AIOU Mirpur-AJK region crowned Grand Award8 days ago