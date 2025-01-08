Open Menu

Lecture On 'Importance Of Commerce' Held At Degree College, Sanghar

Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar

Lecture on the topic of "Importance of Commerce" was organized at the Government Boys Degree College, Sanghar, where Federation of Commerce expert and renowned trader, Master Sher Muhammad, shared his insights. The event witnessed a large attendance of students, teachers, and local traders

Addressing the ceremony Master Sher Muhammad emphasized that commerce is the backbone of any nation's economy. He discussed the history of trade, its benefits, and the role of modern digital trading methods in today’s world. He encouraged students to focus on acquiring modern knowledge, particularly in the use of computers and mobile technology, as these tools have transformed trading into a highly profitable venture.

He advised students to enhance their entrepreneurial skills alongside their education to become successful traders in the future. During the interactive session, students asked various questions about business strategies, which were addressed in detail by Master Sher Muhammad.

At the conclusion of the lecture, Professor Nawaz Kunbhar, Mehboob Theem, and other participants thanked Master Sher Muhammad for his valuable insights. They expressed hope that similar programs would be organized in the future to provide young individuals with opportunities to contribute to economic growth and stability, ultimately helping control inflation and strengthening the national economy.

