Lecturer Islamia University Presents Paper On China's Belt, Road Initiative In US

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:38 PM

Lecturer Islamia University presents paper on China's Belt, Road initiative in US

Salman Bahoo, Lecturer Department of Commerce, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur presented his paper on media framing analysis of China's Belt and Road Initiative at a conference held to discuss global role of China at Rollins College, Orlando United State of America

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Salman Bahoo, Lecturer Department of Commerce, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur presented his paper on media framing analysis of China's Belt and Road Initiative at a conference held to discuss global role of China at Rollins College, Orlando United State of America.

Salman Bahoo is currently doing joint PhD from University of Udine, Italy and University of Agder, Norway. He also published a co-authored paper recently on bibliometric review of Sukuk literature in one of a prestigious journal in the field of finance having 1.432 impact factor and Associations of business Schools (ABS) ranking of 2.

