Lecturers, Assistant Professor Suspended For Misconduct
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:05 PM
The competent authority has suspended, Zahid Salim (BS-17) Lecturer in English, Government Degree College Wana and Said Ahmad (BS-18) Assistant Professor Computer Science GDC Lahore Swabi for committing misconduct of exerting undue pressure in connections with their transfer, said a notification issued here by Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday
The action has been taken by the competent authority in exercise of powers under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011, and Rule 34 of Government Servants Conduct Rules 1987 while an inquiry is also being initiated against them.
Both officers remain under suspension for a period of 90 days or till the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings initiated against them whichever is earlier.