Lecturers, Assistant Professor suspended for misconduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The competent authority has suspended, Zahid Salim (BS-17) Lecturer in English Government Degree College Wana and Said Ahmad (BS-18) Assistant Professor Computer Science GDC Lahore Swabi for committing misconduct of exerting undue pressure in connections with their transfer, said a notification issued here by Higher education , Archives and libraries Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday.

The action has been taken by the competent authority in exercise of powers under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011, and Rule 34 of Government Servants Conduct Rules 1987 while an inquiry is also being initiated against them.

Both officers remain under suspension for a period of 90 days or till the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings initiated against them whichever is earlier.