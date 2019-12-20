LGS exploits girl students for Islamabad trip, makes money

(@fidahassanain)

The parents say that school is charging Rs 30,000 per student for Islamabad trip and is not ready to take responsibility if anything wrong happened to the students.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2019) In what can be said a “descent way of plundering wealth of middle and up-middle class families” on the pretext of education of their children, Lahore Grammar School has forced the parents of their girl students to pay Rs. 30,000 for a four-day trip to Islamabad.

According to the reliable sources, the management of privately owned school has demanded the parents of its girl students to pay Rs 30,000 for their daughters for a trip to Islamabad –an amount which most of the parents are feeling extra burden. The parents who hardly meet even the payments of fee and other costs of their daughters at the same school have no other option except to send their daughters to trip to Islamabad during the winter season.

“I hardly meet the challenge of fee payment to the school and other costs of daily transportation and others costs that now I’m being asked for to pay heavy amount for just a four-day trip for my daughter,” a mother seeking anonymity complained about Lahore Grammar School. “This is nothing but a modern and descent way to plunder the hard-earned money of middle class parents like us,” said the woman while objecting to the policy of the school concerned.

The documents available with Pakistan Point, the management of Lahore Grammar School adopted a very “cunning approach” by seizing even the legal rights of the parents of the girls students if anything wrong happened to their daughters during four-day trip to Islamabad.

Just few days ago, Punjab School department announced winter vacations in public and private schools due to winter season turning harsh due to smog and climate change, but the management of Lahore Grammar School is not ready to miss any chance to “plunder the hard-earned money of the poor parents’ and has decided to take the girls students to trip to Islamabad during these winter vacations.

“The very logic behind the winter vacations that are starting from Dec 20 is nothing but safety and protection of children and teenagers from the harsh winter seasons but this management has decided to take them to Islamabad—and school management, surprisingly, is not ready even to take responsibility of their daughters’ safety and protection during this winter season trip,” another woman expressed her concerns.

“We have been asked by the school management to sign a draft –which clearly saying that the management of school will not be responsible if anything happened to their daughters,” the mother of girl student said. She questioned that what is this policy of this school.

Every girl student is payment Rs 30,000 which will be roughly Rs3,000,000 with only 100 students –and yet it has not been cleared by the Lahore Grammar School management that how many students were paying this “trip fee”.

The parents say that the school management also emotionally blackmail the students who refuse to go as the fellow students, psychologically, degrade them over their refusal or failure to their trip to Islamabad.

The school management has repeatedly been contacted by Pakistan Point and urdu Point but it did not respond.