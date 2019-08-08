UrduPoint.com
Liaquat University Of Medical And Health Sciences Organizes Conference On Global Leader For Change

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:22 PM

The Directorate of Student Affairs Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Thursday organized a Conference on the subject "Global Leader for Change"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Directorate of Student Affairs Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Thursday organized a Conference on the subject "Global Leader for Change".

According to university spokesman, large number of students attended the conference which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Bikha Ram Deverjani.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said the change leaders are those who take the lead in transforming education silos into learning ecosystems that empower the whole person for the whole world.

The change leaders include pioneering innovators, educators, policymakers, thought leaders, and other influencers, he said and added weavers help change leaders align, collaborate and increase systemic impact through a process of building communities and teams as well as capacity, knowledge, conversations and demand.

He informed that today is a world of learning ecosystems that empower every young person to live for a better world. We envisage a world in which everyone enjoys learning experiences throughout their lives that develop their full potential as active contributors to our collective wellbeing, he added.

