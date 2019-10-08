UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liaquat University Of Medical And Health Sciences Organizes Awareness Walk To Observe World Heart Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:24 PM

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences organizes awareness walk to observe World Heart Day

The Department of Cardiology Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Tuesday organized a public awareness walk which followed by a session of continuing medical education in connection with the World Heart Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Department of Cardiology Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Tuesday organized a public awareness walk which followed by a session of continuing medical education in connection with the World Heart Day.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani while speaking on the occasion said the World Heart Day is a campaign established to extent alertness about the health of heart among common people all through the world.

This initiative was founded in the year 2000 to inform people to take care of their heart, he said and added that a huge percentage of common public in the society was suffering from heart diseases like stroke, heart attack and heart failure and the heart problems are the leading causes of death in the world.

He informed that according to the World Heart Federation, at least 80 percent of the premature deaths caused by Heart diseases can be protected by controlling four main risk factors such as unhealthy diet, tobacco use, lack of physical activity and use of alcohol.

The Chairman Department of Cardiology, Prof. Abdul Ghaffar Memon said the day is being commemorated to promote different preventative steps and changes in lifestyle to avoid any cardiovascular diseases, like heart attack, stroke, heart failure and any other condition related to the same. On average, more than 17 million people die from heart related illnesses every year.

The Head of Department of Preventive Cardiology, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Karachi Khawar Kazmi also delivered a presentation on prevention of cardiac diseases.

Related Topics

Karachi Attack World Education Same Jamshoro All From Million

Recent Stories

Gargash receives Sudanese FM

26 minutes ago

Govt finalizes restructuring plan for Radio Pakist ..

41 minutes ago

S.Korea, Russia Plan to Set Up Air Force Communica ..

42 minutes ago

Russia Sends Expert Answers to WADA Questions on M ..

42 minutes ago

Russia-EU Trade Down 7% Year-on-Year to $180Bln in ..

42 minutes ago

NADRA assures to expedite provision of POCs to ove ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.