Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences organizes awareness walk to observe World Heart Day

The Department of Cardiology Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Tuesday organized a public awareness walk which followed by a session of continuing medical education in connection with the World Heart Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Department of Cardiology Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Tuesday organized a public awareness walk which followed by a session of continuing medical education in connection with the World Heart Day.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani while speaking on the occasion said the World Heart Day is a campaign established to extent alertness about the health of heart among common people all through the world.

This initiative was founded in the year 2000 to inform people to take care of their heart, he said and added that a huge percentage of common public in the society was suffering from heart diseases like stroke, heart attack and heart failure and the heart problems are the leading causes of death in the world.

He informed that according to the World Heart Federation, at least 80 percent of the premature deaths caused by Heart diseases can be protected by controlling four main risk factors such as unhealthy diet, tobacco use, lack of physical activity and use of alcohol.

The Chairman Department of Cardiology, Prof. Abdul Ghaffar Memon said the day is being commemorated to promote different preventative steps and changes in lifestyle to avoid any cardiovascular diseases, like heart attack, stroke, heart failure and any other condition related to the same. On average, more than 17 million people die from heart related illnesses every year.

The Head of Department of Preventive Cardiology, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Karachi Khawar Kazmi also delivered a presentation on prevention of cardiac diseases.