Literacy Program Benefits 4 Million Rural Women

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Around 4 million rural women got benefitted from National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Literacy Programme highlighting the importance of education and education for the empowerment of rural women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Around 4 million rural women got benefitted from National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Literacy Programme highlighting the importance of education and education for the empowerment of rural women.

Talking to APP, Director General NCHD Hassan Baig said the importance of education in remote areas, especially for women.

He said NCHD's Literacy program is focusing on rural women.

Director General NCHD reiterated the need for the allocation of proper finances for the Literacy and Non-Formal Education for the eradication of illiteracy through Adult Literacy Programs and to mainstream the dropouts through Non-Formal Accelerated Learning Program.

He said education is the single equalizer for the society needs to invest in education for the nation.

NCHD was established to support the line departments.

The project endeavors to improve the basic and functional literacy skills of rural women aged between 15 and 25 years promote poverty eradication through literacy empowerment and empower women to make positive contributions to their communities.

He said rural women's access to education and training can have a major impact on their potential to access and benefit from income-generating opportunities and improve their overall well-being.

Adding he said a variety of approaches, including non-formal education, technical and vocational training, agricultural extension services, workplace training, training in new technologies, and literacy and numeracy training are needed to address the various challenges rural women face.

