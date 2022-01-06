UrduPoint.com

Literary Figures Urged To Use Talent For Peace, Prosperity Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Renowned scholar, researcher, poet and writer, Noor-ul-Amin Yousafzai has urged literary persons to utilize their capabilities to put the country on the path of peace and development

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of an impressive function and Mushaira held under the auspices of the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in Government College Peshawar here. Known writer and poet of Pashto and urdu, Kalsoom Zeb was chief guest of the event.

In his keynote address, the renowned scholar urged poets and writers to utilize their research work that is both in poetry and in literature for reformation and betterment of the society.

In his opening remarks, the Assistant Resident Director PAL, Khan Badshah Nusrat said that literary persons can play a visible role in inculcating the spirit of patriotism and removal of hatred among the youth.

Those who attended were included poet, Nishat Sarhadi, Ahmad Nadeem Awan, Mumtaz Hassan Daulatzai, Asmat Soorani, Farzana Rasool Sanam, Zeeba Afridi, Seema Afridi, Mohammad Jabbar Jabbar, Iftikhar Sahil, Dr Khadim Ibrahim, Sher Wali Khan, Gandal Khan Ghandal, Akbar Ali Mistri, Zahid Mohmand, Jalbal Hashtnagar, Niamatullah Khalil, Shahid Ali, Akhtar Hussain Nangiyal, Shad Mohammad Shad, Mohammad Ali Sabir and others.

