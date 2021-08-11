UrduPoint.com

Literary Session With Amjid Islam Amjid Organized At NUML

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML), under the aegis of its intellectual, literary and cultural forum "Mehfil", organized a literary session with renowned poet, intellectual and playwright Amjad islam Amjad.

Rector NUML, Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) presided over the session and the chief guest Amjad Islam Amjad talked at length about his literary and intellectual journey.

He enlightened the audience while narrating various intellectual milestones of his life.

He stressed the need of literature, arts and the national language urdu.

Later, he also recited his poetry in the session and responded to the questions of the audience.

A large number of audience attended the session online whereas some senior faculty members and officials were also present in person.

In the end, the Rector NUML presented the university memento to the chief guest and thanked him for his presence. Amjad Islam Amjad also presented a set of his books to the Rector.

More Stories From Education

