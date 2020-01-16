UrduPoint.com
Livestock Deptt Offers Support To University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences For Uplift Of Farmers

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Nadeem Irshad Kayani has offered support to University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) for the poor farming community and uplift of livestock sector in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Nadeem Irshad Kayani has offered support to University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) for the poor farming community and uplift of livestock sector in the country.

He stated this while visiting the UVAS city campus and emphasised on developing international linkages with well-known institutions for the enhancing of research.

He said Livestock Department and UVAS jointly organised professional development trainings programmes of field staff for their capacity building.

He suggested to select Department of Livestock farm to develop as demonstration farm for the awareness of livestock farmers.

He agreed for providing support to the university for the benefit of poor farming community and uplift of livestock sector in Pakistan.

He also sought suggestions/expert opinion for making the affective farmers friendly policies for the betterment of livestock sector.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Masood Rabbani briefed the Secretary Livestock on UVAS history, campuses, labs, academic, research and development projects, 24/7 clinical services, various farmers, butchers & dairy training programmes, national & international collaborations, industry linkages and ongoing projects.

He said UVAS focusing on problem solving applied research, socio economic development of country and knowledge transfer.

