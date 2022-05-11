LLB, MA/MSc roll number slips uploaded

Punjab University Examinations Department has uploaded roll number slips of LLB (3 years) & LLB (5 years) and MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2021 on PU's website

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Punjab University Examinations Department has uploaded roll number slips of LLB (3 years) & LLB (5 years) and MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2021 on PU's website.

According to PU spokesman here Wednesday, the roll number slips of regular students of affiliated colleges have been sent via email on colleges' email addresses while PU's Law College, Jehlum and Gujranwala campuses and private students can directly access/print their roll number slips from university website www.pu.edu.pk. The exam will commence from May 18, 2022.