LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Biological and Applied Sciences

In 1997, Lahore Medical and Dental College (LMDC) was established as the first private medical college in Punjab which has now been awarded the university charter- Lahore University of Biological and Applied Sciences (Lahore UBAS). It offers the most well-rounded curriculum in offered specialities with a top-notch faculty.

The distinguished University of Lahore UBAS is spread across 120 kanals of land with a state-of-the-art infrastructure. The university proudly provides the students with a broad range of choices from the 6 faculties which offer18 degrees of undergraduate and postgraduate.

With all the prudent planning, LMDC has now become a part of the largest educational network in Pakistan; the Punjab Group which consists of more than 400 colleges and 1500 schools all over the country. Moreover, Lahore UBAS, the 4th university under the umbrella of Punjab Group, has now joined the ranks of three other charter universities including the University of Central Punjab (UCP), the Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) and the Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST).

Dynamic Faculties at Lahore UBAS:

The students will have the opportunity to choose their course of study from a variety of distinctive faculties at Lahore UBAS. The prominent faculties with the most top-tier education standards include the following:

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Faculty of Biological Sciences Faculty of Social Sciences Faculty of Applied Health Sciences Faculty of Public Health Sciences

Lahore UBAS

At Lahore UBAS, the students can study their degree programmes in the most comprehensive manner under the guidance of our highly trained and professional professors.

MBBS and BDS Admissions:

In addition to the faculties and degrees at Lahore UBAS, it is appropriate to mention that the aspiring students for MBBS and BDS are going to be admitted to LMDC as per usual; the University of Health Sciences (UHS) will be the admitting authority to proceed with the admissions in the university.

Lahore UBAS Teaching Hospital:

Along with all the other advancements in the university, a hospital with all the compelling facilities is under construction within the university campus which is the Lahore UBAS Teaching Hospital. The hospital will have 600 beds with a coverage area of 700,000 square feet. The affiliated hospital will cater to the need of the practical medical experience for every student. In the given circumstances, the students will be able to enhance their creative learning and empirical skills.

Panoptic Experience at Lahore UBAS:

The Lahore University of Biological and Applied Sciences does not believe that one mould fits all. The reputable institute of Lahore UBAS contains the most versatile and assorted range of teaching methodologies which ensures the best academic outcomes.

The students who strive to achieve excellence in academics and profound learning can get admission at Lahore UBAS because the mission of this institute is to aid every individual on the path of success towards their bright future. For more information on Lahore UBAS and its programs, please visit the official website at www.ubas.edu.pk