UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Los Angeles Agrees To Reopen Schools In April

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:26 PM

Los Angeles agrees to reopen schools in April

Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles children could return to their classrooms next month, almost a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced learning online across the United States

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles children could return to their classrooms next month, almost a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced learning online across the United States.

The second-largest school district in the country has lagged behind others in the effort to get students back on campus, after a prolonged battle that struggled to balance safety concerns with educational needs.

Under a reopening roadmap agreed between the district and a teachers' union, preschools and elementary schools would be the first to resume in-person lessons in mid-April.

Secondary schools would follow by the end of the month.

The agreement is contingent on vaccinations for school staff and on restrictions being eased throughout Los Angeles County. It also still needs to be approved by the school board and the membership of the United Teachers Los Angeles union.

"The right way to reopen schools must include the highest standard of COVID safety in schools, continued reduction of the virus in the communities we serve and access to vaccinations for school staff," said a joint statement issued by the board and the union on Tuesday.

"This agreement achieves that shared set of goals." The status of school reopenings has varied hugely among US states, and between public, private and religious schools.

In New York City, the nation's largest school district, schools began their phased reopenings in December.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged a return to in-person learning for the nation's 55 million public school students, and said it should not be conditional on teachers' access to vaccines.

More than 61 million Americans have now received one or more vaccine doses -- about 24 percent of the adult population -- and the immunization rate has been steadily rising after a shaky start.

Los Angeles is among the hardest hit parts of California, a state that has logged the highest overall coronavirus death toll in the country.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Angeles New York United States December Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperatio ..

4 minutes ago

Country nearing shortage of medical, diagnostic eq ..

8 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz moves PA resolution for children with ..

18 minutes ago

ECP rejects PTI's plea against notification of Sen ..

25 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses modern beekeeping ..

29 minutes ago

Mauritius imposes fresh lockdown after 14 local Co ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.