LoU signed to create awareness for inclusion of disable children in private edu institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) and Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) Tuesday signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to create awareness and devise a plan for Right Based Inclusion of Children with mild and moderate disabilities in Private Educational Institutions.

The signing ceremony was held here at Federal Education Ministry which was also witnessed by Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood and Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Sherin Mazari.

On this occasion, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said this initiative would provide a great relief to the poor parents who were otherwise unable to get their children with mild or moderate disabilities to the doctors for check up and medical treatment.

It will also bar the practice of refusing admission of differently abled children or charging extra fee by the private schools, he added.

This initiative, he said, will also scale up the admission in private schools.

While addressing the participants, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said "the LoU will help to mainstream the differently abled children with mild symptoms in education and employment sector. She further said that it is very important for differently abled children to attain education in normal schools which will help them to grow in the society.

This LoU shall serve to define and detail the terms and conditions to include the special children at mainstream so that they may play active role in the society.

Directorate General of Special Education will provide orientation and awareness on Inclusive Education to Heads of Schools and teaching staff from private educational Institutions and also conduct Screening and Assessment of Children with Disabilities, already enrolled in the schools under PEIRA.

It will prepare individual Education Plan (IEP) for children with disabilities and teaching techniques as required by teaching staff for supervision and guidance with regard to children with disabilities.

Awareness workshops on inclusive education for teachers of PEIs as well as students and parents, will be conducted by Directorate General of Special Education. Further, it will also provide necessary equipments, tools, material and staff required for conducting the activities to the low fee private educational institutions under the project.

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority(PEIRA) will provide all the basic information to the Directorate General of Special Education(DGSE) needed for the planning, course of action and implementation of project.

It will issue instructions to PEIs for considering admission of mild or moderate children with disabilities including learning difficulties such as dyslexia in relaxation of general criteria.

PEIRA shall keep the DGSE informed of any orders, policies or guidelines conveyed to the Private Education Institutions (PEIs) for time to time and also continue to monitor the progress of relevant activities in the schools of implementation as and when required.

The Letter of Understanding and relevant activities will benefit to the mild and moderate children with disabilities including learning difficulties such as dyslexia to get school students with disabilities and their teachers in the PEIs by educating them about inclusive Education and Individual Education Plan in particular.

The LoU was signed by Ms. Zia Batool Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) and Sheikh Azhar Sajjad Director General, Directorate General of Special Education Ministry of Human Rights.