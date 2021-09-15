Lt Gen Nigar Johar visits National University of Sciences & Technology

Lt Gen Nigar Johar HI(M), Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army, visited the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST). Upon her arrival at NUST, the esteemed guest was received by Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th September, 2021) Lt Gen Nigar Johar HI(M), Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army, visited the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

Upon her arrival at NUST, the esteemed guest was received by Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST. A one-on-one meeting between the two was followed by a comprehensive presentation on NUST, attended by NUST’s senior management.

Afterwards, the honourable guest was given a guided tour of the campus, particularly Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences (ASAB), N-ovative Health Technologies Pvt Ltd (NHTPL), the country’s first and only facility for the indigenous manufacturing of cardiac stents and other medical implants, and National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), an innovation hub drawing upon academic and research strengths of NUST, and School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering.

In her remarks, she commended NUST for its exponential growth in a short span, earning it a reputable name in the global academia. The Surgeon General also praised the university for laying special emphasis on applied research and innovation, and taking some of the trailblazing R&D initiatives aimed at socioeconomic development of Pakistan.