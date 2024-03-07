LUMHS holds seminar on International Women’s day

The Director Academics Liaquat University of Medical Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Thursday conducted a seminar on International Women's Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Director Academics Liaquat University of Medical Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Thursday conducted a seminar on International Women's Day.

On this occasion, LUMHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ikram Din Ujjan said that our religion has given a high position to women. If we look at our history, first of all, we see the personality of Hazrat Khadija Al-Kubra, and how she helped the Holy Prophet.

The role of women in the Pakistani movement cannot be forgotten. He said that we reflect the achievements of women and the ongoing journey towards gender equality.

Throughout history, women have played a fundamental role in shaping, innovating, and leading change in our societies, challenging expectations, and breaking down barriers.

However, despite progress, we have maintained gender gaps in various aspects of our lives, with women facing unequal opportunities, discrimination, and violence.

It is imperative that we collectively address these challenges and work to create a more inclusive and just society.

As a university community, we have a responsibility to foster an environment that empowers women to succeed academically, professionally, and personally.

This includes not only ensuring equal access to education and opportunities but also fostering a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion.

He said that let's reaffirm our commitment to building a more just and equal world for all. Let's continue our efforts to celebrate progress, and diversity and elevate the voices of women everywhere.

On this occasion, shields will be distributed among women faculty members of LUMHS. Deans, Directors, faculty members, and Students of LUMHS Attended the program.