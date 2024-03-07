Open Menu

LUMHS Holds Seminar On International Women’s Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 06:23 PM

LUMHS holds seminar on International Women’s day

The Director Academics Liaquat University of Medical Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Thursday conducted a seminar on International Women's Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Director Academics Liaquat University of Medical Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Thursday conducted a seminar on International Women's Day.

On this occasion, LUMHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ikram Din Ujjan said that our religion has given a high position to women. If we look at our history, first of all, we see the personality of Hazrat Khadija Al-Kubra, and how she helped the Holy Prophet.

The role of women in the Pakistani movement cannot be forgotten. He said that we reflect the achievements of women and the ongoing journey towards gender equality.

Throughout history, women have played a fundamental role in shaping, innovating, and leading change in our societies, challenging expectations, and breaking down barriers.

However, despite progress, we have maintained gender gaps in various aspects of our lives, with women facing unequal opportunities, discrimination, and violence.

It is imperative that we collectively address these challenges and work to create a more inclusive and just society.

As a university community, we have a responsibility to foster an environment that empowers women to succeed academically, professionally, and personally.

This includes not only ensuring equal access to education and opportunities but also fostering a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion.

He said that let's reaffirm our commitment to building a more just and equal world for all. Let's continue our efforts to celebrate progress, and diversity and elevate the voices of women everywhere.

On this occasion, shields will be distributed among women faculty members of LUMHS. Deans, Directors, faculty members, and Students of LUMHS Attended the program.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Progress Jamshoro Women All

Recent Stories

Physical assualt case through blackmailing registe ..

Physical assualt case through blackmailing registered

3 minutes ago
 International Academic Conference at GCWUS

International Academic Conference at GCWUS

3 minutes ago
 Aqeel earns victory in National Ranking Tennis

Aqeel earns victory in National Ranking Tennis

3 minutes ago
 May-9 case: ATC declares Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal ..

May-9 case: ATC declares Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal as POs

3 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House atta ..

ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case

19 minutes ago
 PAC organized divisional level painting competitio ..

PAC organized divisional level painting competitions

19 minutes ago
77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

19 minutes ago
 Police to ensure security during Ramadan

Police to ensure security during Ramadan

19 minutes ago
 PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

26 minutes ago
 NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ra ..

NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan

26 minutes ago
 15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

26 minutes ago
 Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaar ..

Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Education