UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LUMHS Invites Applications For Admissions In MBBS/BDS Under Self Finance, Overseas Categories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:11 PM

LUMHS invites applications for admissions in MBBS/BDS under Self Finance, Overseas categories

The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, has invited applications on a prescribed format (available on university's website) from eligible candidates for admissions in MBBS/BDS session 2019-20 under UAEP/ UDP Self Finance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, has invited applications on a prescribed format (available on university's website) from eligible candidates for admissions in MBBS/BDS session 2019-20 under UAEP/ UDP Self Finance.

According to a press note issued here on Thursday, those candidates who have already applied for merit category but not selected at LUMHS on merit and Overseas Pakistani category from Overseas candidates who must have studied last two years from the institution outside Pakistan.

Pakistani students having passed from foreign education system (O-Levels, A- Levels, etc) in Pakistan should not be eligible for Overseas seats.

For admissions under UAEP for MBBS/ BDS demand draft of amount RS. 464,200/-, under UDP for MBBS demand draft of RS. 616,000/- while candidates under Overseas category for admissions in MBBS a demand draft/ pay order of amount US Dollars 11000 and Rs. 50,000/- (one time admission fee) to be submitted along with the applications.

Applications could be submitted from December 02 to December 09.

The candidates, who wanted to apply simultaneously on both categories UAEP and UDP self finance then they have to submit two separate demand drafts i.e, Rs. 464,200 and Rs. 151,800.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Jamshoro December From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

New Zealand - UAE trade increased 29% during past ..

1 minute ago

Southern Punjab v Sindh ends in a draw

2 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Imran and Tay ..

10 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

31 minutes ago

Glance at General Bajwa’s work as Army Chief

42 minutes ago

‘Six-month extension means three-year tenure,’ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.