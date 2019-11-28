LUMHS invites applications for admissions in MBBS/BDS under Self Finance, Overseas categories

(@FahadShabbir)

The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, has invited applications on a prescribed format (available on university's website) from eligible candidates for admissions in MBBS/BDS session 2019-20 under UAEP/ UDP Self Finance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro , has invited applications on a prescribed format (available on university's website) from eligible candidates for admissions in MBBS/BDS session 2019-20 under UAEP/ UDP Self Finance.

According to a press note issued here on Thursday, those candidates who have already applied for merit category but not selected at LUMHS on merit and Overseas Pakistani category from Overseas candidates who must have studied last two years from the institution outside Pakistan.

Pakistani students having passed from foreign education system (O-Levels, A- Levels, etc) in Pakistan should not be eligible for Overseas seats.

For admissions under UAEP for MBBS/ BDS demand draft of amount RS. 464,200/-, under UDP for MBBS demand draft of RS. 616,000/- while candidates under Overseas category for admissions in MBBS a demand draft/ pay order of amount US Dollars 11000 and Rs. 50,000/- (one time admission fee) to be submitted along with the applications.

Applications could be submitted from December 02 to December 09.

The candidates, who wanted to apply simultaneously on both categories UAEP and UDP self finance then they have to submit two separate demand drafts i.e, Rs. 464,200 and Rs. 151,800.