LUMHS Organizes Youth Conference Under The Theme Paigham-e-Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 05:17 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Students Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Friday organized the two-day Youth Conference under the theme 'Paigham-e-Pakistan".

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Ikram Din Ujjan while speaking on the occasion appreciated the organizing of the conference adding that such event provides opportunities to youth to explore their hidden talents and prepare themselves for meeting out the future challenges.

Such conference would also help in building self confidence among youth, he said and congratulated the Director of Student Affairs for organizing the event in successful manner.

Among others, Dr. Sikandar Munir Memon, Dr. Shehryar Rajput, Dr. Amrit Lal, and Dr. Jamil Junejo addressed the participants of the conference.

