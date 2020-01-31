LUMHS Sets Up "Postgraduate Teaching Room" At Pharmacology Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani inaugurated Postgraduate Teaching Room at the department of Pharmacology here the other day.

Dr Bikha Ram along with Dean Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan, Chairperson Dr Nasreen Qazi, Registrar Dr Sohail Almani and others inaugurated the teaching room by unveiling the plaque.