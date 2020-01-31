UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LUMHS Sets Up "Postgraduate Teaching Room" At Pharmacology Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:36 PM

LUMHS sets up

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani inaugurated Postgraduate Teaching Room at the department of Pharmacology here the other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani inaugurated Postgraduate Teaching Room at the department of Pharmacology here the other day.

Dr Bikha Ram along with Dean Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan, Chairperson Dr Nasreen Qazi, Registrar Dr Sohail Almani and others inaugurated the teaching room by unveiling the plaque.

Related Topics

Jamshoro

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

23 minutes ago

Younis Hammad presents his book "Memories of Film ..

1 minute ago

Russian NGO to Initiate New Meeting on Libya if Tr ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.