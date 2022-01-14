LUMHS to conduct pre-entry test on January 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) has finalized all arrangements to conduct entry test for admission in various degree/diploma programmes for the academic session 2022 on January 16, 2022.

The Additional Registrar informed here on Friday that more than three thousand candidates will appear in the entry test which will be conducted at 10 a.m. at LUMHS Jamshoro.