Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival starts at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday opened four-day 10th Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival as scores of literature lovers thronged the varsity to have the delight literary colors.

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Trade and Commerce Ihsan Afzal inaugurated the festival organized by Senior Tutor Office UAF.

The students from different educational institutions across the country participated in the festival to exhibit their skills as it provided them a platform to showcase their talents. The festival featured more than 40 events of different competitions ranging from Speech to the performing and visual art.

On Monday, Qiraat & Naat Competition, Quiz competition, APPC (Parliamentary Competition) and Business Ideas Competition & Startup Expo engaged the audience according to their preferences.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Ihsan Afzal said that literature enriched the minds to explore the world in a new way and think out of the box.

He said, "In the modern world, we need innovative and creative mindsets to make the change."

He lauded the university for coming up with fest that not only sharpens the capabilities but also provides recreational opportunities to get refuge from monotonous routine.

He said that the events like business expo help share business ideas, form partnership and find new ways to solve problems.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that Art & Literature festivals help showcase the creativity of the participants and play important role in intellectual growth, artistic expression, and provide a platform to celebrate diverse ideas.

Visiting Business Ideas Competition and Startup Expo, he said innovative businesses play key role in economy, create jobs, drive innovation, and improve communities.

He said that the events like this help share business ideas, form partnership and find new ways to solve problems. "As a university we believe in education which goes beyond classroom. We want our students to gain real-world experience, develop skills, and connect with industry leaders," he added.

Senior Tutor Dr Muhammad Iftikhar said, "Art & Literature help us express our thoughts, feelings, and ideas in creative ways. It helps us understand different cultures."

Dr Muhammad Athar, Dr Muhammad Riaz Virk, Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr Rao Sabir Sattar, Dr Raffay Muzamil, Dr Daud, a large number of people attended the opening ceremony.

On Feb 18, Sukhan 25 at 9 am, National Summit “Transforming Pakistan 2025”, Virsa Music Competition, APPC (Parliamentary Competition), Business Ideas Competition & Startup Expo Qissah’25-Visual & Performing Arts Competition, Gur Mela, and Mehfil-e-Mushaira are scheduled.

On Feb 19, there will be a Rotary Youth Leadership Award Agri Media Fest, Character Portrayal Competition, APDC (Declamation Competition), and Sufi Night at 6 pm.

On last day of the festival Feb 20, Agri Media Fest at 9 am, and Radio Buzz at 10 am are planned.

Moreover, two-day tent pegging was also opened at tent pegging ground of the university.

The day witnessed eye-catching and attractive tent pegging by the riders waving spears to collect the wooden peg amid clouds of dust rising from the ground.

The rider hanging halfway down while galloping with high speed to lift the piece of wood with a spear is a main source of attraction for the speculators, a spokesman of the university said here on Monday.