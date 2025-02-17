Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival Starts At UAF
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 11:10 PM
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday opened four-day 10th Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival as scores of literature lovers thronged the varsity to have the delight literary colors
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday opened four-day 10th Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival as scores of literature lovers thronged the varsity to have the delight literary colors.
Coordinator to Prime Minister on Trade and Commerce Ihsan Afzal inaugurated the festival organized by Senior Tutor Office UAF.
The students from different educational institutions across the country participated in the festival to exhibit their skills as it provided them a platform to showcase their talents. The festival featured more than 40 events of different competitions ranging from Speech to the performing and visual art.
On Monday, Qiraat & Naat Competition, Quiz competition, APPC (Parliamentary Competition) and Business Ideas Competition & Startup Expo engaged the audience according to their preferences.
Speaking at the inaugural session, Ihsan Afzal said that literature enriched the minds to explore the world in a new way and think out of the box.
He said, "In the modern world, we need innovative and creative mindsets to make the change."
He lauded the university for coming up with fest that not only sharpens the capabilities but also provides recreational opportunities to get refuge from monotonous routine.
He said that the events like business expo help share business ideas, form partnership and find new ways to solve problems.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that Art & Literature festivals help showcase the creativity of the participants and play important role in intellectual growth, artistic expression, and provide a platform to celebrate diverse ideas.
Visiting Business Ideas Competition and Startup Expo, he said innovative businesses play key role in economy, create jobs, drive innovation, and improve communities.
He said that the events like this help share business ideas, form partnership and find new ways to solve problems. "As a university we believe in education which goes beyond classroom. We want our students to gain real-world experience, develop skills, and connect with industry leaders," he added.
Senior Tutor Dr Muhammad Iftikhar said, "Art & Literature help us express our thoughts, feelings, and ideas in creative ways. It helps us understand different cultures."
Dr Muhammad Athar, Dr Muhammad Riaz Virk, Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr Rao Sabir Sattar, Dr Raffay Muzamil, Dr Daud, a large number of people attended the opening ceremony.
On Feb 18, Sukhan 25 at 9 am, National Summit “Transforming Pakistan 2025”, Virsa Music Competition, APPC (Parliamentary Competition), Business Ideas Competition & Startup Expo Qissah’25-Visual & Performing Arts Competition, Gur Mela, and Mehfil-e-Mushaira are scheduled.
On Feb 19, there will be a Rotary Youth Leadership Award Agri Media Fest, Character Portrayal Competition, APDC (Declamation Competition), and Sufi Night at 6 pm.
On last day of the festival Feb 20, Agri Media Fest at 9 am, and Radio Buzz at 10 am are planned.
Moreover, two-day tent pegging was also opened at tent pegging ground of the university.
The day witnessed eye-catching and attractive tent pegging by the riders waving spears to collect the wooden peg amid clouds of dust rising from the ground.
The rider hanging halfway down while galloping with high speed to lift the piece of wood with a spear is a main source of attraction for the speculators, a spokesman of the university said here on Monday.
Recent Stories
Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad
Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots
Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025
FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser
Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads
More Stories From Education
-
Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival starts at UAF44 seconds ago
-
AIOU Mirpur campus to host day-long expo, career counselling event on Feb 181 minute ago
-
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith harmony dialogue4 hours ago
-
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams6 days ago
-
IHC throws out petition seeking to stop upcoming CSS exams6 days ago
-
PU to produce market-based graduates: VC6 days ago
-
Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed University of Tehran sign MoU6 days ago
-
KU, Iranian University sign MoU to collaborate in developing joint academic programs7 days ago
-
DC Quetta vows to end cheating system from matriculation exam7 days ago
-
SAU hosts second Thar cultural festival to promote heritage, tourism and sustainable development11 days ago
-
Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces11 days ago
-
University of Karachi Syndicate by-election results13 days ago