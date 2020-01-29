UrduPoint.com
M Phil Saraiki Launched At Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU)

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

M Phil Saraiki launched at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU)

Classes for first batch of Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) in Saraiki began at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) with 18 scholars including six females

The classes were started after approval from the Higher education Commission (HEC).

As many as four faculty members including Director Saraiki Study Centre, Dr Mumtaz Kilyani, Dr Niamut Ul Haq, Dr Naseem Akhtar and Dr Khalid Iqbal would teach the first batch.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Dr Khalid Iqbal said that literary circles had admired varsity administration for offering M.Phil in Saraiki.

He said that research was vital to trace the history of Saraiki literature and culture, adding that it would open up new horizons for research work on novel topics in connection with the language.

