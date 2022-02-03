M. Phil seminars to be conducted on Feb 7 at SU

The final M. Phil seminars of two scholars of University of Sindh will be held on February 7 at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) where they will defend their respective research thesis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The final M. Phil seminars of two scholars of University of Sindh will be held on February 7 at the Institute of business Administration (IBA) where they will defend their respective research thesis .

According to announcement here on Thursday, the topic of the IBA scholar Fiza Mahesar is "Impact of Training on Employees Performance: Study of Site Area Kotri Mills", which she will discuss in presence of her supervisor Dr. Samiuddin Sheikh and co-supervisor Prof.

Dr. Syed Abdul Sattar Shah.

Similarly, the topic of other scholar Asma Mubarak is "Examining the relationship between performance appraisal and work performance: Mediating and moderating role of motivation, a case study of banking sector of Hyderabad" and she will defend her topic in the final seminar in presence of her supervisor Dr. Sanobar Salma Sheikh and co-supervisor Fiza Qureshi.

Both the seminars will be chaired by the Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration Prof. Dr. Jaweed Ahmed Chandio.