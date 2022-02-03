UrduPoint.com

M. Phil Seminars To Be Conducted On Feb 7 At SU

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 08:41 PM

The final M. Phil seminars of two scholars of University of Sindh will be held on February 7 at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) where they will defend their respective research thesis

According to announcement here on Thursday, the topic of the IBA scholar Fiza Mahesar is "Impact of Training on Employees Performance: Study of Site Area Kotri Mills", which she will discuss in presence of her supervisor Dr. Samiuddin Sheikh and co-supervisor Prof.

Dr. Syed Abdul Sattar Shah.

Similarly, the topic of other scholar Asma Mubarak is "Examining the relationship between performance appraisal and work performance: Mediating and moderating role of motivation, a case study of banking sector of Hyderabad" and she will defend her topic in the final seminar in presence of her supervisor Dr. Sanobar Salma Sheikh and co-supervisor Fiza Qureshi.

Both the seminars will be chaired by the Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration Prof. Dr. Jaweed Ahmed Chandio.

