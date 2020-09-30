UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MA, MSc Annual Exams Of SU In Nov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:47 PM

MA, MSc annual exams of SU in Nov

Additional Controller Examinations Sargodha University Waqar Ahmed said that the annual examinations for MA, MSc under the auspices of University of Sargodha for the year 2020 will start in November

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Controller Examinations Sargodha University Waqar Ahmed said that the annual examinations for MA, MSc under the auspices of University of Sargodha for the year 2020 will start in November.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that arrangements for conducting the examinations were being finalized and in this regard, date sheet was being prepared and roll number slips will be sent to the students soon.

He said that roll number slips of regular students would be sent to their institutions, while slips of private students would be sent to their home addresses.

He further said that BA,BSc examinations were being conducted by the university and SOPs are being fully implemented in the light of government guidelines. Controller examination said that the health of teachers and students was very important for us and no compromise can be made on it.

He said that implementation of corona SOPs issued by the government during the teaching process would also be ensured in all cases.

Related Topics

Sargodha November 2020 University Of Sargodha All Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sworn In Before Parliament a ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 113 more COVID-19 cases, 23,812 i ..

3 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000-mark

3 minutes ago

Nepal to resume issuing tourist visas for mountain ..

10 minutes ago

Turkey's exports total $12.5B in August

10 minutes ago

Egypt registers 124 new COVID-19 infections

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.