MA, MSc annual exams of SU in Nov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Controller Examinations Sargodha University Waqar Ahmed said that the annual examinations for MA, MSc under the auspices of University of Sargodha for the year 2020 will start in November

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Controller Examinations Sargodha University Waqar Ahmed said that the annual examinations for MA, MSc under the auspices of University of Sargodha for the year 2020 will start in November.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that arrangements for conducting the examinations were being finalized and in this regard, date sheet was being prepared and roll number slips will be sent to the students soon.

He said that roll number slips of regular students would be sent to their institutions, while slips of private students would be sent to their home addresses.

He further said that BA,BSc examinations were being conducted by the university and SOPs are being fully implemented in the light of government guidelines. Controller examination said that the health of teachers and students was very important for us and no compromise can be made on it.

He said that implementation of corona SOPs issued by the government during the teaching process would also be ensured in all cases.