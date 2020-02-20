UrduPoint.com
Madaris Registration Likely To Start By Next Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:08 PM

Madaris registration likely to start by next month

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training likely to start country-wide Madaris registration process in first week of the March 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training likely to start country-wide Madaris registration process in first week of the March 2020.

According to the official sources, so far, no Madrasa has been registered/affiliated with ministry while all necessary arrangements have been finalized in that regard.

However Directorate General of Religious Education has also been established in the federal capital along-with its country-wide 16 Regional Offices.

The staff has been posted in these regional offices from the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) on attachment basis.

The Registration Form, agreed by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Ittehad Tanzeemat-ul-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP)has been printed by the Printing Corporation of Pakistan on 20th January, 2020.

