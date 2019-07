Major reshuffle in Punjab Education department

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ishratullah Khan Niazi, complying with the orders of Govt of Punjab has transferred Deputy District Education Officers working in different tehsils of Attock district

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Ishratullah Khan Niazi, complying with the orders of Govt of Punjab has transferred Deputy District education Officers working in different tehsils of Attock district.

Dy DEO Attock Daud Akhtar Kayani has been transferred as Senior Headmaster Govt High school Shamsabad, Dy DEO Hasanabdal Zulfiqar Ali Raja has been transferred as SHM GHS Hameed, Dy DEO Fatehjang Nadia Andleeb has been transferred as SHM GGHS 2 Fatehjang, Dy DEO Jand Muhammad Fayyaz has been transferred as Dy DEO Hasanabdal, Dy DEO Jand Sidra Batool has been transferred as Dy DEO Fatehjang.

Similarly, Shamim Akhtar SHM GHS Burj has been transferred as Dy DEO Fatehjang, Muhammad Afsar SHM GHS Barazai has been transfered as Dy DEO Hazro , Bibi Kubra SHM GGHS Nara has been transferred as Dy DEO Jand and Khalid Mehmood SS GBHSS Hasanabdal has been transferred as Dy DEO HQ Attock. Javed Afridi SHM GHS Jand, Mohsin Abbas SHM GHS Islamia Attock have been given additional Charge of Dy DEO Jand and Attock respectively.