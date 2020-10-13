Malakand university announces online survey of male, female students

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Malakand Tuesday announced schedule for holding online survey of male and female students for BS program as required by Higher Education Department from all public sector universities

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) ::The University of Malakand Tuesday announced schedule for holding online survey of male and female students for BS program as required by Higher education Department from all public sector universities.

The spokesman of the varsity said the survey of students of 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th semester BS and Master final program would be started from October 26 and to be completed in phases.