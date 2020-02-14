Malakand University invites examination forms

Controller of Examinations, University of Malakand Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has invited applications from regular/late college and private candidates for B.A/B.Sc part-I & Part-II examination on prescribed examination admission forms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):Controller of Examinations, University of Malakand Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has invited applications from regular/late college and private candidates for B.A/B.Sc part-I & Part-II examination on prescribed examination admission forms.

The admission forms are available on the University official website www.uom.edu.

pk , all branched of Allied Bank Ltd, Malakand Division, Habib Bank Ltd, Chakdara & NBP University of Malakand campus branch, free of cost, for B.A/B.Sc Annual Examination 2020.

Incomplete forms and forms received after due date shall not be entertained.

According to schedule application forms can be submitted with normal fee upto 12-03-2020, with late fee of Rs. 100 upto 19-03-2020, with double fee upto 26-03-2020 and with triple fee upto 02-04-2020.