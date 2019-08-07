Malakand varsity announces to start MA/MSc examination from Aug 27

University of Malakand has announced to start MA/MSc annual examination for the year 2019 from Aug 27

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Malakand has announced to start MA/MSc annual examination for the year 2019 from Aug 27.

Roll number slips have been issued to all the students and those who have not received role numbers have been directed to contact concerned authorities for obtaining role number slips.

Moreover, roll numbers have also been uploaded on the varsity website www.uom.edu.

pk and can be searched by submitting needed information. Private candidates can go to their allotted examination centers without having original roll number slip and if a candidate does not receive roll number slip up to Aug 22, he can contact the university on any working day during office hours. Role numbers can be uploaded from the university websites.

In either case possession of original CNIC during the examination is mandatory. It was notified by Controller of Examinations University of Malakand here Wednesday.