Malala Yousafzai Appears On Cover Page Of Teen Vogue

Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:12 PM

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vogue

Nobel Laureate Yousafzai was chosen as its person on cover page of Teen Vogue.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2019) Nobel Laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai has been covered by Teen Vogue as its cover person for its last issue of the decade, the reports said here on Wednesday.

The magazine— has decided to choose the Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai just to reflect the last ten years with education activist.

In a message on its official page on Instagram, Instagram said that Malala Yousafzai is the right person which reflects on this wild decade and therefore, she has been chosen as Teen Vogue.

Malala Yousafzai was just 15 years old when she was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen when she was on her way back to home from her school in Swat valley in Oct 2012. Malala fell critically injured and was shifted to military hospital in Peshawar after which she was flown to London for better treatment.

The incident attracted the world attention towards it along with widespread international condemnation. Later, in 2014, Malala was honored with Nobel Peace prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children’s rights.

