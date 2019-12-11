Malaysian delegation from Asia E University visits UVAS

The Malaysian delegation visited along with Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE)Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019) The Malaysian delegation visited along with Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE)Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore City Campus.

The delegation comprising of Chairman Board of Director Asia E University Malaysia Emeritus ProfDr Syed Jalaluddin and Founder PresidentAsia E University Prof Dr Ansari Ahmedwhile former UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman and Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, delegation along with Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha visited different department of UVAS includingVeterinary Academy and Department of Meat Science and Technology. Director In-Service Veterinary Professional Development(IVPD) Project Dr Muhammad Ikram spoke about the objectives of the Veterinary Academy. He mentioned aim of the academy was to develop human resource, linkages and socio economic growth. He said under this project conducted short term foreign and domestic training and workshops for the capacity building of veterinary faculty and professionals regarding basic clinical and diagnostics skill in small ruminants and dairy animal clinical examination and equine lame less.

They also visited different section of Department of Meat Science and Technology where they saw slaughtering facilities, electric stimulation, meat preserving, chilling and packaging systems, etc.

Later Prof Pasha briefed the Malaysian delegation on UVAS history, campuses, academic and research programme, national and international collaborations. Malaysian delegation appreciated the facilities available at the Department of Meat Science and Technology and veterinary academy for imparting theoretical and practical knowledge to professionals for the uplift of veterinary education and research. The delegation sought collaboration opportunities between UVAS and Malaysia universities. They also showed keen interest in mutual consultation of E learning programme and veterinary trainings programme with UVAS.