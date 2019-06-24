Maldives Civil Service Commission delegations visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

A five-member delegation of Civil Service Commission (CSC) of Maldives visited the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Monday and discussed the possibility of having bilateral cooperation the academic sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ):A five-member delegation of Civil Service Commission (CSC) of Maldives visited the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Monday and discussed the possibility of having bilateral cooperation the academic sector.

The delegation headed by President CSC Dr. Aly Shameem had the meeting with the heads of the University's Academic and Services Departments.

Both sides discussed ways and means to promote mutually beneficial cooperative partnership, in line with the excellent ties, the two countries have been enjoying over the last 52 years.

The meeting was presided over by the University's Dean Sciences Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas. Dean Social Science Dr. Samina Awan was also present on the occasion.

They spoke about the areas in which the sides could develop their bilateral cooperation and underlined need of making the visit fruitful and result-oriented.

The delegation was welcomed by the Registrar Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer on behalf of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

He hoped that the two sides would develop long-standing cooperation in various sectors of education.

He said the AIOU was a unique University, as it was first in Asia, catering the educational needs of more than 1.4 million.

Speaking on the occasion, the leader of the Maldives's delegation praised the AIOU for its strong and an effective academic network.

He said they were looking forward to sign a MoU with the AIOU for having long -term productive and viable working relationship in the areas of mutual interest.

He said, the two sides could share their experience and academic know-how for undertaking regular cooperation particularly in the fields of training and public services.

Both sides gave detailed presentation about the status and standing of their respective institutions.

Earlier, Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director International Collaboration and Exchange Office briefed the delegation about the growing cooperation of the AIOU with various regional and international educational institutions.

The delegation also visited various departments and took keen interest in their learning practices and mode of education.