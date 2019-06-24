UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maldives Civil Service Commission Delegations Visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:26 PM

Maldives Civil Service Commission delegations visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

A five-member delegation of Civil Service Commission (CSC) of Maldives visited the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Monday and discussed the possibility of having bilateral cooperation the academic sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ):A five-member delegation of Civil Service Commission (CSC) of Maldives visited the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Monday and discussed the possibility of having bilateral cooperation the academic sector.

The delegation headed by President CSC Dr. Aly Shameem had the meeting with the heads of the University's Academic and Services Departments.

Both sides discussed ways and means to promote mutually beneficial cooperative partnership, in line with the excellent ties, the two countries have been enjoying over the last 52 years.

The meeting was presided over by the University's Dean Sciences Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas. Dean Social Science Dr. Samina Awan was also present on the occasion.

They spoke about the areas in which the sides could develop their bilateral cooperation and underlined need of making the visit fruitful and result-oriented.

The delegation was welcomed by the Registrar Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer on behalf of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

He hoped that the two sides would develop long-standing cooperation in various sectors of education.

He said the AIOU was a unique University, as it was first in Asia, catering the educational needs of more than 1.4 million.

Speaking on the occasion, the leader of the Maldives's delegation praised the AIOU for its strong and an effective academic network.

He said they were looking forward to sign a MoU with the AIOU for having long -term productive and viable working relationship in the areas of mutual interest.

He said, the two sides could share their experience and academic know-how for undertaking regular cooperation particularly in the fields of training and public services.

Both sides gave detailed presentation about the status and standing of their respective institutions.

Earlier, Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director International Collaboration and Exchange Office briefed the delegation about the growing cooperation of the AIOU with various regional and international educational institutions.

The delegation also visited various departments and took keen interest in their learning practices and mode of education.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Visit Maldives Allama Iqbal Open University Share Asia Million

Recent Stories

ADAFSA emphasises need for livestock breeders to i ..

2 minutes ago

Plan 9 launches ‘Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurs ..

3 minutes ago

These Indians won over hearts by supporting Pakist ..

7 minutes ago

Devaluation didn’t increase exports but poverty: ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Exceeded by 2% Plan for Defense ..

3 seconds ago

Contaminated Druzhba Oil May Be Removed From Belar ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.