Malir DEO Issues Circular To Reopen Schools, Sindh Govt Denies

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:35 PM

Malir DEO issues circular to reopen schools, Sindh govt denies

The Spokesperson of Sindh Education Minister says that DEO does have powers to issue circular, saying that the federal government will be followed on the subject matter.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) Malir District education Officer (DEO) issued circular to reopen schools, the reports said on Tuesday.

The DEO said that schools would be reopened on 15 September. He had said that the schools would be opened and all the SOPs decided by the Federal government would be followed in letter and spirit.

However, the spokesperson of Sindh Education Minister rejected the circular, saying that DEO did not have the powers to make such decisions.

Previously, the federal government had announced that decision about reopening of schools would be made on Sept 15 but many believed that there were no chances of reopening of schools even on the upcoming date.

On other hand, many other developed countries like the UK reopened schools for their students with strict instructions about Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), rules and regulations to control spread of Coronavirus.

“I welcome children back to school and hope they will enjoy their return,” PM Johnson said in his yesterday address.

He also appreciated the youth for showing patience during the tough time of global Covid-19 pandemic.

More Stories From Education

