Mandatory Training Course Of PMS, PPS Concluded

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 06:44 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The 50th Mandatory Training Course for promotion to Grade 17 in Provincial Management Service (PMS) and Provincial Planning Service (PPS) successfully concluded here at Staff Training Institute Peshawar on Thursday.

The comprehensive training program was designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of government employees in preparation for their new roles and responsibilities in public service.

The closing ceremony was held at the Staff Training Institute wherein Director, Dildar Muhammad Danish distributed certificates among participants who successfully completed the course.

A total of 46 employees including 41 PMS officers and two female employees completed the 14-week training. The curriculum provided in-depth training on essential office procedures and management techniques to equip the participants with the expertise required for effective public service in Grade 17 roles.

