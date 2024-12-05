Many Balochistan Educationists On Govt-sponsored Scholarships Fail To Return
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 11:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A large number of teaching faculty members of various universities of Balochistan have failed to return to the country and resume the duty for contribution in the higher education sector after completion of their degree programs, sponsored by HEC and Provincial government in foreign countries.
According to official sources, as part of capacity building and providing opportunities of higher studies to the employees of the teaching cadre of over 300 faculty members of various universities of Balochistan were sent abroad.
The scholars went abroad for advanced studies on scholarship expected to return after completion of their courses were feared to be settled in foreign countries.
These faculty members were part of government-sponsored programs aimed at enhancing the academic capacity of local universities.
According to the source, dozens of faculty members of different varsities had been moved abroad for advance study from 2013 to 2017.
The scholars were secured admissions on government-sponsored basis for PhD study in various western countries including America, Canada, Germany, China, Australia and Sweden.
The educationists were to be return to the country and resume the duty after completing their degree abroad expected from 2018 to 2021 but many of them failed to returned.
As per sources, the administration of the universities have served various notices for compliance, however, the same was not replied by the beneficiaries of the government scholarships.
