Open Menu

Many Balochistan Educationists On Govt-sponsored Scholarships Fail To Return

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

A large number of teaching faculty members of various universities of Balochistan have failed to return to the country and resume the duty for contribution in the higher education sector after completion of their degree programs, sponsored by HEC and Provincial government in foreign countries

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A large number of teaching faculty members of various universities of Balochistan have failed to return to the country and resume the duty for contribution in the higher education sector after completion of their degree programs, sponsored by HEC and Provincial government in foreign countries.

According to official sources, as part of capacity building and providing opportunities of higher studies to the employees of the teaching cadre of over 300 faculty members of various universities of Balochistan were sent abroad.

The scholars went abroad for advanced studies on scholarship expected to return after completion of their courses were feared to be settled in foreign countries.

These faculty members were part of government-sponsored programs aimed at enhancing the academic capacity of local universities.

According to the source, dozens of faculty members of different varsities had been moved abroad for advance study from 2013 to 2017.

The scholars were secured admissions on government-sponsored basis for PhD study in various western countries including America, Canada, Germany, China, Australia and Sweden.

The educationists were to be return to the country and resume the duty after completing their degree abroad expected from 2018 to 2021 but many of them failed to returned.

As per sources, the administration of the universities have served various notices for compliance, however, the same was not replied by the beneficiaries of the government scholarships.

APP/ask-umr

Related Topics

Balochistan Australia Education China Canada Germany Same Sweden HEC 2017 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

5 minutes ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

5 minutes ago
 RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

5 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

5 minutes ago
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

5 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

5 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

5 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq D ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto

5 minutes ago
 Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Depar ..

Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Department

5 minutes ago
 Opposition regrets failure of provincial governmen ..

Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurra ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Education