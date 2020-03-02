March 3 last day for Matric/FA admission: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that March 3 (Tuesday) is the last day for admission (Spring 2020) in Matric and FA programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that March 3 (Tuesday) is the last day for admission (Spring 2020) in Matric and FA programs.

There will be no further extension of the last date. The University had already extended the date, providing an opportunity to interested students to take admission in these programs by March 3, without late fee.

The extension was aimed at facilitating the aspiring students, particularly those from remote regions to bring themselves in the educational net.

It was also announced that the University has began the second phase of the admissions, through which applications have been invited for Master, B.

Ed (Associate degree) and teachers training programs. The facility of Online admissions has also been provided.

The last date for the second phase's admission is April 15. The two-phase plan was launched to make the admissions' process more efficient and facilitating for the students. It was also aimed at streamlining the academic sessions for timely mailing of books and conducting examination.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, the University's 51 regional offices across the country have set up special counters at their premises, with computer and internet facilities for helping the students in the admission process.