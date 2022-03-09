UrduPoint.com

March 31 As Last Date To Apply For PhD Scholarships In US Universities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 01:29 PM

March 31 as last date to apply for PhD scholarships in US universities

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced 31st March, 2022 as deadline to apply for PhD Scholarships Programme in United States of America (USA) for Fall 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023

According to HEC, the scholarships have been announced under US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, a project of Higher Education Commission, Pakistan.

HEC has invited applications for scholarships in PhD Programme in designated US Universities.

According to details, the scholarship is only for PhD Programme and does not include MS Leading to PhD. HEC asked the candidates to submit their applications for scholarships online via HEC scholarship portal (http://scholarship.hec.gov.pk), not later than 28 February, 2022.

For further information, HEC has informed the candidates to visit http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/US-Pakcorridor/

