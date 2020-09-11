Masks must for students & teachers

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Akhtar Qureshi on Friday has said students will have to wear masks as soon as educational activities resume in schools in the district.

He said the teaching, non-teaching staff and administrative officials of the schools would ensure the use of masks.

He directed officials of the education Department to ensure water supply and availability of soap at all schools for children's hands washing.

He requested the parents not to send sick children to school and if any child was found sick in school or showed signs of coronavirus, he or she would be sent home immediately and given a chance to rest.