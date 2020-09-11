UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masks Must For Students & Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:50 PM

Masks must for students & teachers

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Akhtar Qureshi on Friday has said students will have to wear masks as soon as educational activities resume in schools in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Akhtar Qureshi on Friday has said students will have to wear masks as soon as educational activities resume in schools in the district.

He said the teaching, non-teaching staff and administrative officials of the schools would ensure the use of masks.

He directed officials of the education Department to ensure water supply and availability of soap at all schools for children's hands washing.

He requested the parents not to send sick children to school and if any child was found sick in school or showed signs of coronavirus, he or she would be sent home immediately and given a chance to rest.

Related Topics

Education Water Sukkur All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar confirms he is in contact with PCB f ..

13 minutes ago

IRSA releases 224,300 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

Israeli Army Refuses to Comment on Reports About M ..

5 minutes ago

Request for Dr. Maha’s exhumation for post morte ..

29 minutes ago

PM arrives Quetta on a day visit

5 minutes ago

10 killed in rainwater related accidents

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.