Matric-education Made Free For Baluchistan And Erstwhile FATA Regions: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:46 AM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) said it will continue to provide free Matric education to the students from Baluchistan and erstwhile FATA areas of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KPK)

The desiring ones may take admission in the Matric program in semester spring, 2020, the University announced on Tuesday. The admission is to begin from January 15 and will continue till February 20, it was announced here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the people of these two areas will take benefit of this special offer, to get them educated.

Proving free education to students of Baluchistan and tribal region will supplement the government's efforts upgrading educational facilities in the country and to bring maximum number of the people in the educational net.

The University is already providing free education to neglected sections of the society that include disabled persons, prisoners, drop-out girls and transgender group.

Accordingly, the University takes care of economically less-privileged areas of the country.

It may be mentioned here that the AIOU had also waived off tuition fee for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the tribal areas.

Besides this, it is also providing scholarships to deserving students to ensure that nobody should be left without education owing to financial constraints.

The AIOU is only educational institution in the country that has made available free education to marginalized sections of the society or less-developed areas of the country at various levels.

