Matric Exam 2025, Important Decisions For Non-Muslim Students
Important decisions have been made regarding non-Muslim students for the Matriculation Annual Examinations 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Important decisions have been made regarding non-Muslim students for the Matriculation Annual Examinations 2025.
The Punjab Textbook board has issued a letter on Tuesday stating that the alternative paper for the study of the Quran for non-Muslim students has not been prepared so far, due to the syllabus that has not been ready.
According to the policy, the marks obtained by non-Muslim students in the ethics subject will be doubled. Non-Muslim students will be given the ethics paper instead of Islamic studies, because the alternative book for the study of the Quran is not available.
This decision has been taken in the 180th meeting of the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCCC), under which no examination of the religious curriculum for non-Muslim students will be conducted.
The Punjab Textbook Board has issued a letter informing all educational institutions of this decision.
