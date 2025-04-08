Matric Exams Begin Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:07 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Annual matriculation exams have commenced across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital, Peshawar.
According to the education Department on Tuesday, a total of 919,000 students are participating in the exams this year.
Among them, 475,000 students are from 9th grade and 444,000 students are from 10th grade.
Provincial Education Minister Faisal Tarakai, while speaking to the media, stated that 3,634 examination centers have been set up across the province.
To ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exams, 25,810 invigilators have been appointed.
He further mentioned that cooperation has been sought from police and other institutions to maintain peace and transparency during the examinations. All board chairpersons have been selected through a transparent process.
The minister warned that strict action will be taken against any officials involved in leaking exam papers. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the integrity and transparency of the examination process, he added.
