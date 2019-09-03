Matric, FA admissions, September 4 last day: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that September 4 (Wednesday) was the last day for admissions in its Matric and Intermediate (FA), programmes as well as in some certificate course

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that September 4 (Wednesday) was the last day for admissions in its Matric and Intermediate (FA), programmes as well as in some certificate courses.

The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date, a press release on Tuesday said. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the sale points at the university's main campus, 44-regional campuses and around 100- coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas.

The same has also been placed at the university's website.

The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum had advised the regional offices across the country to help the people in admission process. The university has also announced various scholarships' schemes to help the deserving students to continue their future studies.