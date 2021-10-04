UrduPoint.com

Matric, Inter Results After Approval Of Punjab Govt's Promotion Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:36 PM

Matric, Inter results after approval of Punjab govt's promotion policy

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education of Punjab will announce the results of Matric and Intermediate after provincial cabinet's approval of COVID-19 promotion policy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education of Punjab will announce the results of Matric and Intermediate after provincial cabinet's approval of COVID-19 promotion policy.

An official source at board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) told APP here on Monday that results of both second year and 10th classes were ready, but they were waiting for approval of promotion policy by the Punjab government.

The source said that though Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) was meeting at Mirpur today as AJK Board was also a member, but dates for declaration of the results were not at its agenda.

Second year's result was due on September 30 followed by Matric on October 16, but both were deferred owing to non-approval of the policy, the source said and hoped that results would be announced in the current month.

