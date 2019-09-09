UrduPoint.com
Matric, Intermediate Exams From Sept. 12: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold its Matric and Intermediate annual exams of Semester spring 2019 from September 12.

The exams of teaching and some other programs will also be started from the same date, on country-wide-level.

According to the Controller Exams, necessary arrangements for conducting the exams have been completed.

Roll slips along the date-sheet have been dispatched to the enrolled students, at their postal addresses. The date-sheet has been made available at the University's website.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, around 850 Exam Centers have been set up at the nearest residence or work places of the students. All out efforts have been made to hold the exams in transparent and fair manner. Special teams were being set up to supervise and monitor the exam process, the Controller exams added.

More Stories From Education

