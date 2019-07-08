Matric result to be announced on July 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary education would announce results of Annual Matriculation Exams 2019 on July 15 (Monday).

According to the board sources, the result would be available on board website www.bisebwp.edu.pk.

The result can also be sought through SMS service by sending roll number to 800298.