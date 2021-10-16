UrduPoint.com

Matric Results Declared In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 06:41 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha on Saturday announced the results of Matriculation Annual Examination 2021

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha on Saturday announced the results of Matriculation Annual Examination 2021.

According to the gazette notification, 84,422 candidates appeared in the annual examination, out of which, 82,593 were declared pass under the government policy of COVID-19, thus showing 97.

83 pass percentage.

BISE Sargodha Chairperson Dr Kausar Raees formally announced the result in a ceremonyin which Secretary board Dr Mohsin Abbas, Controller Examination Mehr Muhammad HussainLuck were also present.

