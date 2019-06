The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of annual matriculation examination-2019 on July 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad will announce results of annual matriculation examination-2019 on July 15.

Earlier the date for announcement of results was fixed July 22 but the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has revised the schedule and set July 15 a new date for announcement of the results, said the BISE source here Friday.

The board will announce positions holder Names on July 14.