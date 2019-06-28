Matric results to be announced on July 15

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad will announce results of annual matriculation examinations 2019 on July 15.

According to the BISE spokesman, arrangements have been completed to announce the results and a ceremony would be held at BISE auditorium at 10:00am on July 15.

The results will be available at the board's website www.bisefsd.edu.pk while candidates could also get their results by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240 after 10:10am, he said.