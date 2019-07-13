UrduPoint.com
Matric Results To Be Announced On July 15

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:18 PM

Matric results to be announced on July 15

Results of annual matriculation exams under the educational boards across Punjab will be announced on July 15 on Monday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Results of annual matriculation exams under the educational boards across Punjab will be announced on July 15 on Monday.board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan will announce the results of annual examinations of Matric on July 15.

Final shape has been given to results by all boards in this regard.Special ceremonies will also be arranged regarding results in all the educational boards across province at which medals, cash and certificates will be given to position holders.Results will also be available on the website.

